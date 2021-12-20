IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ben Rhodes: Guidelines on the use of airstrikes by U.S. Military necessary to “reduce the loss of innocent civilian life”

  • Austan Goolsbee: “The past shows that the real economy suffers when the virus goes up”

    Sen. Stabenow: Democrats need to “find a way to come to come together on as much as possible”

    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Child tax credit ‘has made the difference’ for families in need

  • Dr. Gounder: ‘Vaccines are still preventing severe disease’ amid Omicron surge

  • David Miliband: Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ‘man-made’

  • ‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights

  • Sen. Shaheen: State Dept. needs to ‘find out who is responsible’ for Havana Syndrome

  • Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year

  • Sen. King: In choice between democracy and filibuster, ‘I have to choose democracy’

  • KY Lt. Gov. Coleman: Donations are ‘helping us keep boots on the ground’

  • Dr. Offit compares Pfizer’s antiviral pill to vaccines: ‘Prevention is always better than cure’

  • Rep. Schiff: Meadows’ texts ‘remind the country just how serious this attack was’ 

  • Dr. Michael Mann: We can expect ‘more intense tornadoes’ as climate change progresses

  • Mark Meadows, ‘at the heart of the storm’ of insurrection, faces contempt vote

  • Dr. Osterholm: Covid ‘will find you if you are not vaccinated’

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘We get to live in a democracy largely because of sacrifices made by Bob Dole’

  • Susan Page: Bob Dole felt ‘Trumped-out’ by end of Trump Presidency

  • Artist's work transcends rules, borders from the U.S.-Mexico border to supermax prison

  • Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Stabenow: Democrats need to “find a way to come to come together on as much as possible”

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the uncertain road ahead for Senate Democrats as progress on Build Back Better stalls without Senator Joe Manchin’s support. “There are a number of provisions. So I think the question is what do we bring forward at this point in time and that’s something we’re going to have to have a lot of discussion about. But the fact that families are paying too much in a whole range of areas and that Build Back Better would lower those costs, that has not changed,” says Sen. Stabenow. “We really have no choice in America but to lead. We as Democrats understand that these are really important times that require us to step up and find a way to come together on as much as possible and be able to solve problems that Americans are facing every single day.”Dec. 20, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

