Sen. Stabenow: Democrats need to “find a way to come to come together on as much as possible”

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the uncertain road ahead for Senate Democrats as progress on Build Back Better stalls without Senator Joe Manchin’s support. “There are a number of provisions. So I think the question is what do we bring forward at this point in time and that’s something we’re going to have to have a lot of discussion about. But the fact that families are paying too much in a whole range of areas and that Build Back Better would lower those costs, that has not changed,” says Sen. Stabenow. “We really have no choice in America but to lead. We as Democrats understand that these are really important times that require us to step up and find a way to come together on as much as possible and be able to solve problems that Americans are facing every single day.”Dec. 20, 2021