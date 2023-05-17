Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: ‘Speaker McCarthy is playing with dynamite’

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Chairman of the Budget committee and member of the Judiciary and Finance committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ongoing debt ceiling talks between Speaker McCarthy and President Biden. “I do think it's very, very, very important that the President keep his constitutional option on the table in case negotiations break down,” says Whitehouse. “Speaker McCarthy is playing with dynamite whose danger he does not fully appreciate, and the sooner he puts the pin back in the grenade, and we can go back to regular order and behave like the Constitution suggests we should, the better off we will all be.”May 17, 2023