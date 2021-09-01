Sen. Shaheen: U.S. leaves behind ‘an uncertain future for the women and girls of Afghanistan’

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to evaluate the president's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, and discuss the impact the and the departure are leaving on the country. Sen. Shaheen says, "I think it's been a remarkable operation to get over 20,000 Afghans and American citizens out of the country, those people who helped us, but clearly, we are leaving behind some American citizens many of the men and women who helped us are military over the 20 years, and an uncertain future for the women and girls of Afghanistan."Sept. 1, 2021