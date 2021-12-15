Sen. Shaheen: State Dept. needs to ‘find out who is responsible’ for Havana Syndrome
Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the Biden administration is addressing to the needs of more than 200 victims of Havana Syndrome. “It's important for us to keep a focus on this not just to make sure that the people who were attacked, get the help they need, but also to find out who's responsible, how they're doing it and put an end to it,” says Sen. Shaheen. Dec. 15, 2021
