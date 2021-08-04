Sen. Shaheen: Russia 'at the top of suspect list' for directed energy attacks on Americans

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D- NH), who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, to discuss her new bill to help Americans affected by directed energy attacks. Sen. Shaheen says that this bill will assist those affected by Havana Syndrome by assuring that "everybody who has been affected is being treated in the same way.“ Sen. Shaheen also says that "Russia is at the top of the suspect list” as they investigate reports of Havana Syndrome.Aug. 4, 2021