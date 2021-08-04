IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Shaheen: Russia 'at the top of suspect list' for directed energy attacks on Americans

04:57

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D- NH), who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, to discuss her new bill to help Americans affected by directed energy attacks. Sen. Shaheen says that this bill will assist those affected by Havana Syndrome by assuring that "everybody who has been affected is being treated in the same way.“ Sen. Shaheen also says that "Russia is at the top of the suspect list” as they investigate reports of Havana Syndrome.Aug. 4, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All