Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery

Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’06:51
Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery06:08
Michèle Flournoy: War crimes ‘conducted’ to ‘break the Ukrainian will' have yielded ‘the opposite effect’07:47
Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia09:42
Thomas-Greenfield on ‘unprecedented’ Russia suspension from U.N. Human Rights Council07:38
Pelosi tests positive for Covid03:10
Amb. Stephen Rapp: ‘Cases will go forward’ to prosecute Russia’s ‘total violation’ of ‘all the rules of armed conflict’04:59
Rep. Jason Crow: U.S. should equip Ukraine to ‘strike’ Russia’s ‘extremely vulnerable’ withdrawing forces05:47
Secy. Blinken: ‘There are loopholes’ in sanctions ‘that piece by piece, one by one we're trying to close’04:06
Secy. Blinken: ‘When you see these images, you ask yourself, what if this was happening in my town?’09:47
Sen. Chris Murphy: New U.S. sanctions address ‘not all the loopholes, but some big ones’06:52
Igor Novikov: Russia ‘acting in such a brutal manner’ because ‘previous aggressions went unpunished’05:08
HARP CEO Burke Bryant: ‘No question about the war crimes taking place’ in Ukraine. ‘Everyone is being targeted.’04:56
Amb. McFaul: A ‘protracted war’ in Ukraine could last ‘months, if not years’07:07
Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘How many people have to die before all Russian banks will be sanctioned?’09:30
Sen. Klobuchar: Vote to confirm Judge Jackson ‘now 53 to 47. There’s not a lot of drama.’06:24
Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council05:59
Will Hurd on a 2024 run: ‘If I have the opportunity to serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it’06:58
Gen. McCaffrey: Russia ‘will grind Ukraine into the dust’ if we don’t ‘accelerate and improve’ weapons delivery07:03
UN High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘We need resources to help with psychological support’06:58
