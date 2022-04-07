Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the bill she sponsored to expedite weapons delivery to Ukraine, which passed unanimously with bipartisan support. “It’s really modeled on what we did in World War II before the United States entered the war. We provided equipment and arms to Britain as Britain was trying to fend off the Germans, and we basically ran a tab for that equipment and weapons,” says Shaheen. “That's the idea again, so that we can continue to provide what they need, without having to deal with the issue of funding.”April 7, 2022