    Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”

Andrea Mitchell Reports

President Joe Biden and the First Lady head to Hawaii, leaving their lake Tahoe vacation, to survey the damage from the historic wildfires in Maui, meet with state and local leaders and comfort victims over their losses. At least 114 people are dead and 850 others are officially believed to be missing. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), who joins the President on his visit, discusses with Andrea Mitchell. “Maui County is resilient. The people of Maui are strong, but we’re going to need help from everybody,” Schatz tells Andrea. Regarding those who are missing, he adds, “We're hoping that a large percentage of that 850 is just about not having cell coverage and not having checked in with the government. A lot of people, having lost everything, are not immediately thinking about checking in with the government. They're thinking about their own physical and mental survival.”Aug. 21, 2023

    Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”

