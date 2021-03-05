Sen. Sanders: Millions in U.S. working at 'starvation wages'

Senator Bernie Sanders (I – VT) joins Andrea Mitchell after his amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 in the COVID relief bill fails to gain enough votes on the Senate floor. “While I'm disappointed at the vote today, let me be very clear: we are not giving up on this. We are going to come back with vote after vote, and one way or the other we are going to pass a $15 an hour minimum wage. That is what the American people want. And that is what the American people need,” he says.