Sen. Sanders: 'I'm tired of talking about Mr. Manchin and Miss Sinema'

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tells Andrea Mitchell that he’s “tired of talking about Mr. Manchin and Miss Sinema” when it comes to abolishing the filibuster to pass bills, including voting rights with a simple majority. When asked, he tells Andrea that there's no bipartisan compromise to be had on voting rights that would overcome the filibuster, because he doesn't believe that there are Republicans in the Senate "prepared to vote to support democracy and voting rights I would love to seen them, there aren't any. That's the sad reality.”