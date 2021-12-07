Sen. Romney: ‘Applaud’ administration’s diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) tells Andrea Mitchell that he applauds President Biden’s decision to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and explains why he thinks a full boycott that would prohibit U.S. athletes from participating in the games would be counterproductive. “These athletes have trained their entire lives to prepare for the games at this time,” says Romney. “I don’t feel that the burden of our international policies should fall on the shoulders of these young people. So let’s make our statement loud and clear through not sending diplomats to Beijing.”Dec. 7, 2021