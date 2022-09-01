Sen. Reed: ‘Fairly confident’ every big foreign intel agency has been 'in and out of Mar-a-Lago’

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his concerns over the way sensitive and classified documents were stored at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “I am fairly confident, just a general feeling, that every significant intelligence service in the world has been floating in and out of Mar-a-Lago all through his presidency and beyond,” says Reed. A “fundamental lesson anyone learns who deals with classified information is you can't talk about it. Two, you have to secure it. And certainly you can't take it with you.”Sept. 1, 2022