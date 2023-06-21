IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Patty Murray: Protecting reproductive healthcare ‘is a fight that we need to be visible on’

05:47

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, Senate Democrats are attempting to put Republicans on the defense over abortion. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the move she and some of her colleagues are making on Capitol Hill to force a vote that would ensure access to contraception and birth control and guarantee that women can travel across state lines for reproductive health care. “Republicans have a choice. They can object and not allow us to proceed, but we believe this is a fight that we need to be visible on,” says Murray. “A year ago, Roe was overturned and women's rights were ripped away from them. and the chaos that has ensued and the impact of women and their health care is overwhelming.”June 21, 2023

