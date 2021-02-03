Sen. Padilla: 'We need to act boldly. We need to act urgently' on relief

Sen. Padilla: 'We need to act boldly. We need to act urgently' on relief05:12
Senator Alex Padilla (D-Ca.) joins Andrea Mitchell Reports to talk about the urgency to pass additional COVID-19 relief. "The way we are doing it still leaves the door wide open for Republicans to join us in providing much-needed relief to struggling families across the country, struggling small businesses, state and local governments and others across the country," he says. "It's up to Republicans to choose if they want to do this on a bipartisan basis.”