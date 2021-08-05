Sen. Ossoff: Some GOP leaders 'lack the courage' to protect against Covid-19
Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss political pushback to Covid-19 mitigation measures and the introduction of his new legislation in the Senate, the ‘Right to Vote Act.’ Sen. Ossoff says, “There remain Republican elected officials who lack the courage to level with their constituents about the steps we need to take, advised by public health experts, to protect ourselves and our families.” Aug. 5, 2021