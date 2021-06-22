Sen. Murphy: 'When you live in a democracy you have to trust voters’

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) who unpacks the future of the filibuster and the For the People Act, responding to fellow Democratic Senator Sinema's argument that abolishing it would lead to wild swings in policy by saying that "when you live in a democracy you have to trust voters. Murphy also addresses the Supreme Court ruling in favor of college athletes in a case tied to education-related benefits, saying “I think this is the beginning of the end of this current model in which adults get rich off of the unpaid labor of college athletes.”