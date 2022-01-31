Sen. Murphy: Senate considering Russia sanctions ‘that might take effect immediately’
05:23
Foreign Relations Committee Member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the narrowing possibility of resolving tension on the Ukrainian border through diplomacy and the effort to pass a Russia sanctions bill in the Senate. “I think it is much more likely that Putin comes to the conclusion that the cost of this invasion will be much greater than the benefits, that the blow to his economy will be significant,” says Murphy. “We are considering some sanctions that might take effect immediately.”Jan. 31, 2022
