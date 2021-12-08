Sen. Murphy: Republican ‘unprecedented’ stonewalling of ambassador nominees is ‘deeply terrifying’

Foreign Relations Committee member Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the call between Presidents Biden and Putin, which failed to break tensions between them, and the limit on American diplomacy caused by a lack of confirmed U.S. ambassadors. “We need to get these ambassadors through and Republicans need to stop blocking them or we are going to be handcuffed in our ability to achieve a diplomatic solution,” says Murphy. “Today's Republican party puts their hatred for Joe Biden ahead of the security of this nation, and that is unprecedented, and it is deeply, deeply terrifying.”Dec. 8, 2021