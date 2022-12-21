- Now Playing
Sen. Murphy: New aid package solidifies a ‘remarkable partnership’ between the U.S. and Ukraine.05:11
- UP NEXT
Kirby: U.S. wants Ukrainians to be ‘able to defend themselves’ from ‘onslaught of Russian attacks’08:58
Ben Rhodes: ‘Ukraine needs support, they need it now' as they face hard winter ahead06:27
Jeh Johnson: Release of Jan. 6 Committee’s report puts ‘political’ and ‘public’ pressure on the DOJ.06:12
Sen. Coons: Electoral Count Act reform ‘doesn’t fix everything’ but makes some ‘critical repairs.’06:57
Susanne Craig: Public release of Trump’s tax returns will show ‘his business is under pressure.’06:09
Congressman-elect George Santos facing report he misrepresented credentials02:16
Historical impact of Jan. 6 criminal referral 'What the House of 1974 should have done'03:40
'Unprecedented and momentous' Experts talk Jan 6. Committee's final public meeting15:01
Michael Beschloss: FBI knew ‘exactly’ who Oswald was, but ‘never bothered’ to warn Secret Service07:16
John Feal pushing for 9/11 health funding in omnibus bill: ‘I’m tired of going to funerals’08:02
Carstens: We’re working 24/7 on American hostage cases 'whether they meet with the president or not'09:41
Larry Summers: 'Fed will in the end have to suffer through a recession’ to bring inflation down02:45
Daughter of American detained in Iran: It's Biden's 'duty' to bring American hostages home07:33
Rep. Jackie Speier: ‘It’s time to go home, but I’m not losing my voice’08:14
IRC President: The level of aid going to Ukraine ‘needs to be matched in other parts of the world’05:54
Nadine Smith: 'Club Q felt like the inevitable pathway’ extremists have put the country on05:49
Sports journalist Grant Wahl died from an aortic aneurysm00:58
John Kirby: Russia is treating Paul Whelan ‘differently’ because of ‘sham espionage charges’04:37
Dr. Fauci hopes to ‘inspire younger people to go into science’ in ‘next chapter’ of his career07:18
- Now Playing
Sen. Murphy: New aid package solidifies a ‘remarkable partnership’ between the U.S. and Ukraine.05:11
- UP NEXT
Kirby: U.S. wants Ukrainians to be ‘able to defend themselves’ from ‘onslaught of Russian attacks’08:58
Ben Rhodes: ‘Ukraine needs support, they need it now' as they face hard winter ahead06:27
Jeh Johnson: Release of Jan. 6 Committee’s report puts ‘political’ and ‘public’ pressure on the DOJ.06:12
Sen. Coons: Electoral Count Act reform ‘doesn’t fix everything’ but makes some ‘critical repairs.’06:57
Susanne Craig: Public release of Trump’s tax returns will show ‘his business is under pressure.’06:09
Play All