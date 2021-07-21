Sen. Murphy: ‘I’ve just seen this country get into too many wars in my lifetime that weren't debated by the American public’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the upcoming infrastructure vote and his work on the National Security Powers Act. While in Sen. Murphy’s view Democrats and Republicans working on the bipartisan infrastructure package only have small differences, he says there are other “Republicans whose goal is obstruction.” Sen. Murphy also explains his motive to help author the bill to shift more national security power to the legislative branch, saying “I've just seen this country get into too many wars in my lifetime that weren't debated by the American public.”