IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Ivanka Trump testifies in New York civil fraud case 

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: ‘Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it’ rather than ‘treating him like a Faberge egg’

    08:31

  • Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

    05:37

  • Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

    03:49

  • Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

    06:36

  • Beschloss: ‘Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open’

    08:43

  • Ben Rhodes: Israeli PM Netanyahu has long been ‘more than happy to ignore the advice’ of the U.S.

    03:23

  • Susanne Craig: Trump, his legal team were ‘speaking to a wider political audience’ in NY fraud case

    04:10

  • Analyzing Trump's motives for sparring with judge during testimony

    01:44

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas

    03:37

  • Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

    05:28

  • Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not

    06:27

  • Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill

    03:45

  • Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’

    08:08

  • Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’

    02:26

  • Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’

    08:07

  • Maya Roman: ‘All I can do is hope’ everyone is ‘doing everything they can’ to get hostages released

    06:03

  • GOP Rep. Ken Buck announces he will not run for re-election

    05:27

  • ‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

    06:25

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

05:07

As the conflict in Israel approaches one month and the toll of civilian casualties climbs, the Biden administration warns Iran and Hezbollah against attacking Israel. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell after signing onto a letter calling for a ‘cessation of hostilities,’ but not a full ceasefire. “I do not support a ceasefire. I do not believe that Israel should stand down in their fight to hold Hamas accountable,” Sen. Murphy tells Andrea. “I think that would just give Hamas more time to rearm and attack Israel again. But I do believe that the size of the civilian casualties have been too high. And ultimately I think that that will frustrate Israel's war plan which is to defeat Hamas.”Nov. 8, 2023

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Todd: ‘Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it’ rather than ‘treating him like a Faberge egg’

    08:31

  • Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

    05:37

  • Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

    03:49

  • Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

    06:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All