Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

As the conflict in Israel approaches one month and the toll of civilian casualties climbs, the Biden administration warns Iran and Hezbollah against attacking Israel. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell after signing onto a letter calling for a ‘cessation of hostilities,’ but not a full ceasefire. “I do not support a ceasefire. I do not believe that Israel should stand down in their fight to hold Hamas accountable,” Sen. Murphy tells Andrea. “I think that would just give Hamas more time to rearm and attack Israel again. But I do believe that the size of the civilian casualties have been too high. And ultimately I think that that will frustrate Israel's war plan which is to defeat Hamas.”Nov. 8, 2023