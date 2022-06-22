IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Murphy: Historic gun safety bill is going to save ‘thousands of lives’ 

09:24

Sen. Chris Murphy(D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the bipartisan gun safety bill to moving toward passage in the Senate this week. “This is going to be the most significant anti-gun violence bill that will pass the Congress in 30 years,” Murphy says. adding that the bill is going to save “thousands of lives.” June 22, 2022

