Sen. Murphy: ‘Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos’ the bipartisan border deal would prevent

The Senate released the text for a bipartisan deal that includes funding for the southern border, Ukraine, Israel, and Palestinians in Gaza. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has called the deal “dead on arrival” in the lower chamber. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), one of the architects of the bipartisan deal, to discuss. “We have a breakthrough landmark bipartisan compromise that will help the President better manage the border, that will help fix a very broken asylum system. But it will also likely mean that there are fewer scenes of chaos this summer and fall on the border, and Donald Trump wants those scenes of chaos,” Murphy says. “He wants there to be disorder at the border because he thinks that helps him politically. That’s the choice Republicans are going to have to make.”Feb. 5, 2024

