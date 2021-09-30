Sen. Murphy: Democrats are proposing 'to tax billionaires' and corporations

Sen. Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ongoing negotiations on the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. "I think it is a really important question about whether we're talking about $1.5 trillion in total spending or whether that's total spending," Murphy said. "What we're proposing to do is to tax billionaires and millionaires, to ask corporations to pay their fair share, in order to get childcare and preschool to families that badly need it."Sept. 30, 2021