Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza
Feb. 29, 202406:34

The Biden administration is considering air dropping aid into Gaza as the humanitarian crisis worsens and a ceasefire has not yet been reached. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who serves on the Appropriations and Foreign Relations Committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East and funding for U.S. allies. “We need to get these hostilities and these military operations paused ASAP. The administration has to throw everything that they have, every bit of leverage they have both with Israel but also with others and speak to Hamas in order to get a pause in hostilities tomorrow. The desperation is growing,” Murphy says. “Ultimately, Israel is fueling the very extremism that it says it’s fighting by the scenes playing out, day after day.”Feb. 29, 2024

