Sen. Murphy ahead of Khashoggi report: 'A reminder of why we need to reset our relationship with Saudi Arabia'07:42
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the looming release of a CIA report detailing the investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. "I would hope that in the wake of this report, when it's released, that we have a much broader set of accountability measures, whether those are financial sanctions or visa withdrawals for any individuals that have been found to have taken part in this murder,” he says.