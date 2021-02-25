IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Murphy ahead of Khashoggi report: 'A reminder of why we need to reset our relationship with Saudi Arabia'

07:42

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the looming release of a CIA report detailing the investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. "I would hope that in the wake of this report, when it's released, that we have a much broader set of accountability measures, whether those are financial sanctions or visa withdrawals for any individuals that have been found to have taken part in this murder,” he says.Feb. 25, 2021

