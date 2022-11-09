Sen. Michael Bennet: ‘What we saw in red and rural Colorado was something very different this year’

Senator Michael Bennet (D) tells Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Hallie Jackson after winning re-election in Colorado, “what we saw in red and rural Colorado was something very different this year.” He says it’s “fascinating” to see counties where he “only lost by six points” in “places Democrats historically, including myself, expect to lose by as much as 20 points.”Nov. 9, 2022