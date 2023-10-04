Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

Brendan Buck: New Speaker is ‘gonna go right into the meat grinder’ due to McCarthy’s promises04:57
- Now Playing
Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package05:01
- UP NEXT
Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’03:36
Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us04:21
Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’04:16
Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’03:33
Rep. Quigley: ‘I don’t think’ McCarthy will ‘get any help’ from Democrats, ‘this is their Civil War’04:03
GOP Rep. Bice: Gaetz has made the American people ‘pawns in his narcissistic game’03:39
Rep. Armstrong: McCarthy has support from ‘vast majority’ of House GOP, motion to vacate is ‘silly’02:22
Rep. Landsman: Matt Gaetz is a ‘conflict entrepreneur’ when ‘the vast majority of us want to govern’04:59
NY civil fraud suit ‘cuts to the heart’ of Trump’s worth, which was ‘under question’ for decades06:49
Rep. Gaetz continues to tease he will file a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy02:03
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘left us the way she lived: on her own terms’08:37
Sen. Chris Murphy: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘singularly’ kept the ‘anti-gun violence movement’ alive04:45
Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘The only way you’re going to keep the government open’ is with a ‘bipartisan’ deal05:03
Rep. Good: Republicans have the ‘opportunity’ to hold White House, Senate ‘accountable’ for spending06:35
Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’07:30
Rep. Goldman: Republicans are holding a ‘sham impeachment’ while ‘barreling’ toward a shutdown05:47
Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are represented by different law firms, counsel in bribery case07:32
Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’06:01
Brendan Buck: New Speaker is ‘gonna go right into the meat grinder’ due to McCarthy’s promises04:57
- Now Playing
Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package05:01
- UP NEXT
Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’03:36
Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us04:21
Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’04:16
Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’03:33
Play All