IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brendan Buck: New Speaker is ‘gonna go right into the meat grinder’ due to McCarthy’s promises

    04:57
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’

    03:36

  • Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us

    04:21

  • Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’

    04:16

  • Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’

    03:33

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘I don’t think’ McCarthy will ‘get any help’ from Democrats, ‘this is their Civil War’

    04:03

  • GOP Rep. Bice: Gaetz has made the American people ‘pawns in his narcissistic game’

    03:39

  • Rep. Armstrong: McCarthy has support from ‘vast majority’ of House GOP, motion to vacate is ‘silly’

    02:22

  • Rep. Landsman: Matt Gaetz is a ‘conflict entrepreneur’ when ‘the vast majority of us want to govern’

    04:59

  • NY civil fraud suit ‘cuts to the heart’ of Trump’s worth, which was ‘under question’ for decades

    06:49

  • Rep. Gaetz continues to tease he will file a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

    02:03

  • Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘left us the way she lived: on her own terms’

    08:37

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘singularly’ kept the ‘anti-gun violence movement’ alive

    04:45

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘The only way you’re going to keep the government open’ is with a ‘bipartisan’ deal

    05:03

  • Rep. Good: Republicans have the ‘opportunity’ to hold White House, Senate ‘accountable’ for spending

    06:35

  • Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’

    07:30

  • Rep. Goldman: Republicans are holding a ‘sham impeachment’ while ‘barreling’ toward a shutdown

    05:47

  • Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are represented by different law firms, counsel in bribery case

    07:32

  • Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’

    06:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

05:01

Senators on both sides of the aisle watched as the House voted to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his reaction to the motion to vacate and what he thinks it means for the ongoing budget negotiations and Ukraine aid battle. “I have been shocked that a number of Republican senators have wanted to wash their hands of supporting the Ukrainian people. That would be a historic mistake. of enormous magnitude,” Merkley says. “Ukrainians are fighting for freedom of speech and freedom of religion and freedom of assembly and freedom to have a representative form of government to determine their own future against the dictatorship style, the authoritarian style of Russia. They are paying with their lives and they're asking us to help.”Oct. 4, 2023

  • Brendan Buck: New Speaker is ‘gonna go right into the meat grinder’ due to McCarthy’s promises

    04:57
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. D’Esposito: Constituents ‘sent me here to govern’ but ‘egomaniac’ Gaetz is ‘getting in my way’

    03:36

  • Rep. Slotkin: McCarthy ‘depended on’ Dems to avoid a shutdown, only to ‘turn around and slap’ us

    04:21

  • Rep. Turner: McCarthy has ‘broad and overwhelming support’ among Republicans, ‘I’d bet on Kevin’

    04:16

  • Republican Rep. Bice: ‘Matt Gaetz wants to wreak havoc and chaos within the Republican Party’

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All