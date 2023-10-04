Sen. Merkley: Ukraine is ‘paying with their lives and they’re asking us to help’ with aid package

Senators on both sides of the aisle watched as the House voted to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his reaction to the motion to vacate and what he thinks it means for the ongoing budget negotiations and Ukraine aid battle. “I have been shocked that a number of Republican senators have wanted to wash their hands of supporting the Ukrainian people. That would be a historic mistake. of enormous magnitude,” Merkley says. “Ukrainians are fighting for freedom of speech and freedom of religion and freedom of assembly and freedom to have a representative form of government to determine their own future against the dictatorship style, the authoritarian style of Russia. They are paying with their lives and they're asking us to help.”Oct. 4, 2023