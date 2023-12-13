Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

Many leaders and climate activists around the world were underwhelmed by the lack of concrete commitments to curb the use of fossil fuels at COP28 in Dubai. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who has supported efforts to introduce and pass the Green New Deal resolution, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on the conference. “The language that was put out was ‘transitioning away from fossil fuel energy systems, a phase out of unabated coal power.’ Those are just kind of generic statements that anyone who's paying attention would say need to happen. It's the fact that there was no pledge of any kind to stop building new fossil fuel infrastructure,” Merkley says. “We now produce more gas than any other nation. We export more fossil gas than any other nation. We produce more oil than any other nation. Those have all gone up significantly during the last three years. And yet we're saying to the world, ‘Join us. Let's join together and tackle the challenge of climate,’ and yet we're producing more and more fossil fuels. It's really driven a sense among our younger Americans of cynicism and frustration that the U.S., which needs to be leading by the power of its example, is leading with an example will take us to climate oblivion.Dec. 13, 2023