IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’

    06:38

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

    06:39

  • Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    06:18

  • Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

    05:54

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

    08:40

  • Marc Hearron: Texas abortion case is ‘putting a huge chill’ on reproductive healthcare nationwide

    06:10

  • Jack Smith puts new heat on Trump with SCOTUS move

    03:33

  • UN humanitarian programs in Gaza are ‘on the brink of collapse’ and ‘chaos’ is spreading in Gaza

    07:06

  • Rajiv Shah: ‘We need to do more as a nation’ because ‘when America leads the fight,’ change happens

    05:10

  • Christie: Joe Biden’s ‘conduct will be what judges his own culpability’ and ‘not what his son does’

    07:40

  • Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

    06:48

  • White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

    04:40

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

    03:35

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

    11:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

    03:27

  • Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

    03:40

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

    07:15

  • Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

    05:38

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

06:02

Many leaders and climate activists around the world were underwhelmed by the lack of concrete commitments to curb the use of fossil fuels at COP28 in Dubai. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who has supported efforts to introduce and pass the Green New Deal resolution, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on the conference. “The language that was put out was ‘transitioning away from fossil fuel energy systems, a phase out of unabated coal power.’ Those are just kind of generic statements that anyone who's paying attention would say need to happen. It's the fact that there was no pledge of any kind to stop building new fossil fuel infrastructure,” Merkley says. “We now produce more gas than any other nation. We export more fossil gas than any other nation. We produce more oil than any other nation. Those have all gone up significantly during the last three years. And yet we're saying to the world, ‘Join us. Let's join together and tackle the challenge of climate,’ and yet we're producing more and more fossil fuels. It's really driven a sense among our younger Americans of cynicism and frustration that the U.S., which needs to be leading by the power of its example, is leading with an example will take us to climate oblivion.Dec. 13, 2023

  • Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’

    06:38

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’

    06:39

  • Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    06:18

  • Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.

    05:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All