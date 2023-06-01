IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Merkley: Majority of votes on debt deal advancing ‘Republican agenda’ coming from Democrats

05:03

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) joins Andrea Mitchell to explain why he does not support the debt limit deal reached by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and weigh in on if the bill will pass in the Senate before the June 5 deadline. “Yes, it's going to pass. Obviously, we saw what happened in the House. Members are very afraid of attack ads,” Merkley says. “But what we ended up doing in this great irony is the majority of the votes are coming from Democrats for an agenda that is the Republican agenda. Even Republicans are scratching their heads over how this came to be, and it really comes from Democrats wanting to backup the President.”June 1, 2023

