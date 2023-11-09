Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza

A group of Senate Democrats demanding answers from President Biden about how U.S. aid for Israel would be used. Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who sits on the Appropriations Committee and co-signed the letter, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss breaking news about four-hour humanitarian pauses and his concerns about Israel funding. “I'm glad for a pause,” Merkley says, “but we have to have a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid.”Nov. 9, 2023