As the Trump administration takes drastic new steps to restrict the flow of migrants at the border, Democratic senator Jeff Merkley is making new claims about those efforts, saying that the administration is suspending virtually all Asylum claims. Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli is refuting those claims. NBCNews Correspondent Julia Ainsley and Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade join Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss on Andrea Mitchell Reports.