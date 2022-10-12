IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katie Hobbs: Debating Kari Lake 'doesn't do any service to the voters'

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Menendez: Saudi Arabia cannot ‘fuel Putin’s war machine’ with ‘impunity’

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

    05:29

  • Michael Crowley: Saudia Arabia 'always' had 'a lot of leverage’ in its relationship with the U.S.

    04:39

  • Amb. McFaul: Strikes on Ukrainian cities ‘served no military objective.’ It was ‘personal’ to Putin.

    05:52

  • U.S. Amb. To NATO: ‘Focus right now is on air defense’ for Ukraine

    04:49

  • Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'

    05:12

  • Eugene Robinson: GOP silence on Tuberville’s ‘blatantly bullhorn racist comment’ is 'outrageous'

    06:56

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’

    07:34

  • Deputy Treasury Secy. Adeyemo: President Biden 'is committed to bringing prices down.' 

    07:54

  • Obama Chief Speechwriter: 'The best moments' in Obama's speeches 'came from his moral imagination'  

    06:19

  • Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests

    08:58

  • David Jolly: GOP using Herschel Walker as ‘a vessel with name recognition and fundraising prowess’

    11:39

  • Bill Karins: Climate change causing ‘more rapid intensification, stronger storms, wetter hurricanes’

    03:15

  • Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing will be on October 13

    00:23

  • Former Oath Keeper says group's leader may have contacted Secret Service at Jan. 6 trial

    02:22

  • Janet Napolitano: Leaders must ‘put politics aside' in the wake of Hurricane Ian

    04:07

  • 'Diminishing our credibility': Anita Hill reacts to GOP dismissal of Herschel Walker allegations

    10:14

  • SpaceX launches mission with American and Russian crew

    04:15

  • Janai Nelson: Alabama voting rights case ‘ought to be a slam dunk’

    06:55

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Menendez: Saudi Arabia cannot ‘fuel Putin’s war machine’ with ‘impunity’

05:24

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his call to freeze “all aspects of our cooperation with Saudi Arabia” in response to the OPEC+ cuts. “Saudi Arabia cannot with impunity, ultimately, give the global markets energy insecurity, create a greater economic challenge at a time of global economic concerns and fuel Putin's war machine,” says Sen. Menendez.Oct. 12, 2022

  • Katie Hobbs: Debating Kari Lake 'doesn't do any service to the voters'

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Menendez: Saudi Arabia cannot ‘fuel Putin’s war machine’ with ‘impunity’

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

    05:29

  • Michael Crowley: Saudia Arabia 'always' had 'a lot of leverage’ in its relationship with the U.S.

    04:39

  • Amb. McFaul: Strikes on Ukrainian cities ‘served no military objective.’ It was ‘personal’ to Putin.

    05:52

  • U.S. Amb. To NATO: ‘Focus right now is on air defense’ for Ukraine

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All