Sen. Menendez: ‘Mother of all sanctions bill’ will deter Putin from invading Ukraine
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his “mother of all sanctions bill” meant to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, and the impact of North Korea’s missile testing on Russia and China. “It is far beyond the typical sanctions we leverage,” says Menendez. “I believe that knowing that the sword of Damocles is over your neck is what's going to potentially deter Putin to the extent that he has not already made a decision regardless of what we or anyone else does.”Jan. 17, 2022
