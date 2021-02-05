Sen. Menendez advocates for sanctions against Putin and 'the oligarchs around him'06:05
Senator Bob Mendez (D-NJ), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden administration's foreign policy towards Iran and Russia. "It has to be the international community that gets engaged and sends a clear message to Putin and to the oligarchs around him that there are real consequences, and at the end of the day you don't have access to our financial institutions," Sen. Mendez says.