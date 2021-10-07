IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Markey and Sen. Coons discuss progress and negotiations on the Democratic agenda in the Senate

07:42

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) join Andrea Mitchell to discuss several developments on Capitol Hill, including the Senate Judiciary’s report on President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, a short-term agreement to raise debt ceiling, potential regulations on Facebook, and the proposed Civilian Climate Corps, a plan that would employ young Americans to combat climate change.Oct. 7, 2021

