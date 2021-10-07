Sen. Markey and Sen. Coons discuss progress and negotiations on the Democratic agenda in the Senate
Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) join Andrea Mitchell to discuss several developments on Capitol Hill, including the Senate Judiciary’s report on President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, a short-term agreement to raise debt ceiling, potential regulations on Facebook, and the proposed Civilian Climate Corps, a plan that would employ young Americans to combat climate change.Oct. 7, 2021