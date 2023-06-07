Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns

Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'06:30
- Now Playing
Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns05:25
- UP NEXT
Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left04:09
Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine03:44
Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’08:34
U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack01:49
Trump lawyers meet with Justice Department as federal grand jury expected to convene this week06:48
Kristen Welker will take on Meet The Press Moderator role ‘with the utmost seriousness’06:13
“Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'06:39
Mary McCord: Unrealistic that DOJ would ‘avoid’ legal action against Trump through 2024 election07:21
Marc Morial: DeSantis is a black history and voter ‘suppressor’, is trying to become ‘Trump-ish’03:27
ADL CEO: Germany’s Holocaust remembrance shows how countries can ‘go to the bottom and yet come out’04:24
U.S. Ambassador to Germany confronts antisemitism and memorializes ancestors who fled the Nazis03:31
Sen. Merkley: Majority of votes on debt deal advancing ‘Republican agenda’ coming from Democrats05:03
Larry Summers has ‘grave concern’ with the cutback in IRS resources in the debt deal06:47
Paul Charlton: Trump would face charges under Espionage Act if he took classified military docs07:57
Rep. Ro Khanna says he’s a ‘no’ on debt limit deal but has ‘full confidence’ it will pass the House03:13
David Jolly: ‘Ron DeSantis has yet to demonstrate he can take a voter from Donald Trump’05:14
Rep Moulton: Danger in AI-powered weaponry is ‘what comes from our adversaries’05:02
House Oversight chair prepares to hold Wray in contempt over document in Biden probe03:01
Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'06:30
- Now Playing
Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns05:25
- UP NEXT
Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left04:09
Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine03:44
Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’08:34
U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack01:49
Play All