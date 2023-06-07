Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns

Senator Edward Markey (D-MA) and Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) join Andrea Mitchell to detail their bill that would make it illegal to post, share, or download “do it yourself” blueprints and instructions for 3D printers to make a gun or firearm accessory. “The danger of these 3D guns is that one, they're untraceable, because there's no serial number on them. And with $200 a 3D printer can be purchased that actually makes the gun. They're undetectable. They can make it right through metal detectors, which makes them even more dangerous. And third, it makes them very accessible. Accessible to people who otherwise could not pass a background check.” says Markey. “Ghost guns is a new frontier. And as technology continues to change, We don't even know where this can go,” Moskowitz adds.June 7, 2023