IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jen Psaki: Biden ‘is trying to keep hold’ of NATO alliances that ‘were shattered’ by Trump.

    04:32

  • Sen. Jacky Rosen says ‘our adversaries are watching’ Sen. Tuberville’s military promotions blockade

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Mark Warner: China ‘has a goal’ of trying to ‘not only hurt our economy’ but ‘all our systems’

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    John Kasich says secretaries of state are ‘slow rolling’ ballot access for No Labels party

    04:58

  • Sen. Angus King: ‘If NATO accepted Ukraine tomorrow, we'd be in a world war;’ delay is ‘appropriate’

    06:51

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Tuberville’s 'unconscionable' military promotions blockade hurts ‘readiness’

    06:07

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell calls House GOP-led Wray hearing 'just bananas, absolute chaos'

    03:57

  • NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’

    04:59

  • Secy. Blinken says ‘the world expects us to responsibly manage’ relations with China

    05:25

  • Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be ‘defenseless’ if U.S. didn’t send cluster munitions

    07:22

  • Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

    03:01

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Scrutiny’ on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is ‘appropriate’

    07:38

  • Harry Litman: ‘Concrete signs’ the ‘fake electors scheme’ is ‘coming to market’ in Jack Smith probe

    05:41

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden is an ‘assurance’ to allies that U.S. shares values present in NATO treaty

    06:10

  • Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: ‘Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime’

    04:32

  • Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. ‘diplomatic efforts'

    06:21

  • Oppenheimer documentary filmmakers preview NBC News Studios movie ‘To End All War’

    07:09

  • Joyce Vance: If Nauta does not cooperate with prosecutors, ‘he will go to prison for years.’

    07:04

  • Michael Waldman criticizes ‘radical’ limit of White House contact with social media firms

    04:03

  • Sources share new details on location where cocaine was found

    04:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Mark Warner: China ‘has a goal’ of trying to ‘not only hurt our economy’ but ‘all our systems’

06:48

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart as part of a summit in Jakarta, Indonesia – one day after the State Department confirmed it is among the agencies hit in a major email breach by China-based hackers in June. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Intelligence Committee Chairman, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. He says, “ the Communist Party of China has a goal of trying to not only hurt our economy, but in many ways, hack into all of our systems.”July 13, 2023

  • Jen Psaki: Biden ‘is trying to keep hold’ of NATO alliances that ‘were shattered’ by Trump.

    04:32

  • Sen. Jacky Rosen says ‘our adversaries are watching’ Sen. Tuberville’s military promotions blockade

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Mark Warner: China ‘has a goal’ of trying to ‘not only hurt our economy’ but ‘all our systems’

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    John Kasich says secretaries of state are ‘slow rolling’ ballot access for No Labels party

    04:58

  • Sen. Angus King: ‘If NATO accepted Ukraine tomorrow, we'd be in a world war;’ delay is ‘appropriate’

    06:51

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Tuberville’s 'unconscionable' military promotions blockade hurts ‘readiness’

    06:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All