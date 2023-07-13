Sen. Mark Warner: China ‘has a goal’ of trying to ‘not only hurt our economy’ but ‘all our systems’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart as part of a summit in Jakarta, Indonesia – one day after the State Department confirmed it is among the agencies hit in a major email breach by China-based hackers in June. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Intelligence Committee Chairman, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. He says, “ the Communist Party of China has a goal of trying to not only hurt our economy, but in many ways, hack into all of our systems.”July 13, 2023