Sen. Marco Rubio: Putin would prefer ‘not to escalate’ to the point of nuclear war
07:52
Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russian President Putin’s mindset amid Russian military and economic losses, and whether he will advance his nuclear threats. “No matter what state of mind is, I think he understands that if he were to use tactical nuclear weapons in a battlefield, that most certainly would trigger potentially the third World War, and he would not go down as a historic figure, because there wouldn't be anyone left to talk about it,” says Rubio. “So I think he prefers not to escalate to that point.”March 1, 2022
