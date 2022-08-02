Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he will meet with Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., “this afternoon” as Senate Democrats aim to pass a climate, tax, and health care bill that the Arizona senator has not yet committed to supporting. Sen. Manchin went on to say that Sen. Sinema had “contributed a lot” to elements of the legislation but added that every senator “makes their own mind up.” Aug. 2, 2022