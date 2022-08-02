IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

Sen. Manchin to meet with Sen. Sinema as Democrats aim to pass major climate, health care bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he will meet with Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., “this afternoon” as Senate Democrats aim to pass a climate, tax, and health care bill that the Arizona senator has not yet committed to supporting. Sen. Manchin went on to say that Sen. Sinema had “contributed a lot” to elements of the legislation but added that every senator “makes their own mind up.”  Aug. 2, 2022

