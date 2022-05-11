Sen. Maggie Hassan: If Republican politicians ‘take away’ abortion rights, ‘what other rights are next?’

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell ahead of the Senate vote on a bill that would provide federal protection for access to abortion. Although the vote is expected to fail, Hassan explains: “We have this opportunity to vote to protect a woman's right for fundamental freedom to make our own healthcare decisions, to charter our own future. That's what today's vote is about." If Roe falls, Senator Hassan warns that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “saying that a national abortion ban could be next,” adding, “if they're willing to take away these rights, what other rights are next?” May 11, 2022