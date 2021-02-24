Sen. Klobuchar: FBI memo miscommunication 'defies any kind of prudent law enforcement'

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the joint Senate committee hearings into the law enforcement response on January 6. Next week her panel will be questioning witnesses from the Defense Department. “When the crisis was going on, why was there any kind of delay at all and why didn't they immediately say we're going to do everything we can right now? And that's a question we want to ask of the Defense Department," she says.