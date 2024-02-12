IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We wouldn't be’ working on aid deal ‘night after night’ if there wasn’t a ‘path’

04:37

A stripped down supplemental aid bill to support Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate with bipartisan support. However, former President Trump’s opposition to the bill may make it dead on arrival in the House. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on why she thinks it will pass. “I talked to a number of the Republicans. I continue to believe that we wouldn't be doing this to this extent, night after night after night, if we didn't think there was some path,” Klobuchar says. “We don't have a choice but to stand up for Ukraine and stand with democracies for our own country's security and for the world’s security.”Feb. 12, 2024

