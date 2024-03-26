IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Klobuchar: SCOTUS mifepristone ruling could be ‘banning a safe and effective drug’ nationwide
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Klobuchar: SCOTUS mifepristone ruling could be ‘banning a safe and effective drug’ nationwide

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in a case that could dramatically limit access to the most commonly used abortion pill, mifepristone. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the Court’s ruling may impact women across the country.March 26, 2024

