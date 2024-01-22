IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban 'is a threat,' Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

05:19

The Biden administration announced new abortion initiatives on the 51st anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the campaign’s focus on abortion rights. “Because of this Republican-appointed Supreme Court – the Dobbs decision, that right is no longer there on a federal basis, and the results have been disastrous,” Klobuchar tells Andrea. Regarding the possibility of a national abortion ban if Republicans win the White House, she adds, “It is a threat. You know why? Number one, people said it wasn't a threat to get rid of Roe v. Wade, and it happened. Number two, President Trump, leading in every poll, has in the past said women should be punished.”Jan. 22, 2024

