Sen. Klobuchar: I ‘was on the phone with police’ while Trump watched the attack ‘like a spectator’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur to share her reaction to the information presented by the January 6th Select Committee on former President Trump’s lack of action during the riot at the Capitol while members of Congress and police officers were in danger. “I was on the phone with police officers trying to get members out of their offices that were in unsafe situations to get them to a safer place,” says Sen. Klobuchar. “Then you picture our commander in chief, who has a constitutional duty to execute the laws of the United States, sitting in the dining room.” She emphasizes that Trump not only did nothing to stop the violence, “he incited it.” July 22, 2022