IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Klobuchar: 'I don't think we should be surprised’ passing spending and infrastructure ‘is hard to do'

08:20

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the infrastructure and spending proposals in Congress after both faced setbacks amid Democratic divisions. "I think we're gonna get this done, and I have so much faith in President Biden and Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer they can put together a deal," Klobuchar says. "I don't think we should be surprised this is hard to do, we don't have one vote on the Republican side." Oct. 1, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All