Sen. Klobuchar: 'I don't think we should be surprised’ passing spending and infrastructure ‘is hard to do'

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the infrastructure and spending proposals in Congress after both faced setbacks amid Democratic divisions. "I think we're gonna get this done, and I have so much faith in President Biden and Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer they can put together a deal," Klobuchar says. "I don't think we should be surprised this is hard to do, we don't have one vote on the Republican side." Oct. 1, 2021