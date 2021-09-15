Sen. King: 'Not going to give up' on getting GOP support for voting rights bill
04:54
Share this -
copied
Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the voting rights compromise legislation he is working on with moderate Democrats, hoping to get enough votes to secure a filibuster proof majority despite signals of GOP opposition. "I am not going to give up on talking to some of my Republican colleagues and try to get them to move toward working with us on this compromise bill," says King. Sept. 15, 2021