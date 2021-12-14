Sen. King: In choice between democracy and filibuster, ‘I have to choose democracy’
Senator Angus King (I-ME) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the filibuster and voting rights in the Senate and the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. “I can't if it comes down to a choice between democracy and a Senate rule, I have to choose democracy.” Dec. 14, 2021
Sen. King: In choice between democracy and filibuster, 'I have to choose democracy'
