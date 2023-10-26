Sen. Kaine: ‘We have a sickness in this country around gun violence,’ ‘a uniquely American problem’

At least 18 people are dead and 13 injured after two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine last night. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), who serves on the Health, Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his efforts to pass gun control legislation in Congress, support for people facing mental health challenges, and what lawmakers should take from this attack. “We have a sickness in this country around gun violence and it's a uniquely American problem,” Kaine says. “That's going to be, in the aftermath of this, a question that we'll need to ask and and it may, it may point a way toward additional work we can do on the background record check system at the federal level.”Oct. 26, 2023