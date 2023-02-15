Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on the shoot down of the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace and what it means for U.S.-China relations. Kaine’s biggest worry after the Senate briefing on the issue: “Why didn't the Chinese military officials pick up Secretary Lloyd Austin's phone call when he's calling to try to discuss what's going on?” He explains, “Communication promotes stability, even if not agreement,” Kaine says. “So why is the diplomatic relationship at a point where China won't answer a phone call? This is the thing that troubles me the most out of this and that we have to really work to improve communication channels, just so that we avoid accidents and miscalculations.”Feb. 15, 2023